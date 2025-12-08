Find the probability of drawing a hand of 5 cards from a standard deck that contains exactly 2 hearts.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 57m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Packaging Error
Because of a manufacturing error, three cans of regular soda were accidentally filled with diet soda and placed into a 12-pack. Suppose that two cans are randomly selected from the 12-pack.
c. Determine the probability that exactly one is diet and one is regular?
Manufacturing An assembly line produces 10,000 automobile parts. Twenty percent of the parts are defective. An inspector randomly selects 10 of the parts
a. Use the Multiplication Rule (discussed in Section 3.2) to find the probability that none of the selected parts are defective. (Note that the events are dependent.)
Playing Music on Random Setting
Suppose that a Spotify playlist has 13 tracks. After listening to all the songs, you decide that you like 5 of them. With the random feature on the playlist, each of the 13 songs is played once in random order. Find the probability that among the first two songs played:
c. You like exactly one of them.
Committee A committee consisting of four women and three men will randomly select two people to attend a conference in Hawaii. Find the probability that both are women.
Golf Balls
The local golf store sells an “onion bag” that contains 35 “experienced” golf balls. Suppose that the bag contains 20 Titleists, 8 Maxflis, and 7 Top Flites. Use a tree diagram like the one in Example 5 to answer the following:
a. What is the probability that two randomly selected golf balls are both Titleists?