Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
2:41 minutes
Problem 6.3.7a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 7–10, use the same population of {4, 5, 9} that was used in Examples 2 and 5. As in Examples 2 and 5, assume that samples of size n = 2 are randomly selected with replacement.
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Variance
a. Find the value of the population variance σ2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for population variance (σ²), which is given by: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><msup><mi>σ</mi><mn>2</mn></msup> = <mfrac><mrow><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>−</mo><mi>μ</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow><mi>N</mi></mfrac>, where μ is the population mean, x represents each data point, and N is the population size.
Step 2: Calculate the population mean (μ) using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>μ</mi> = <mfrac><mo>∑</mo><mi>x</mi><mi>N</mi></mfrac>. For the population {4, 5, 9}, sum the values (4 + 5 + 9) and divide by the population size (N = 3).
Step 3: Subtract the population mean (μ) from each data point in the population to find the deviations: (x - μ). Then, square each deviation to get (x - μ)².
Step 4: Sum all the squared deviations obtained in Step 3. This gives the numerator of the variance formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mo>∑</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>x</mi><mo>−</mo><mi>μ</mi><msup><mo>)</mo><mn>2</mn></msup></math>.
Step 5: Divide the sum of squared deviations by the population size (N = 3) to calculate the population variance (σ²).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Variance
Population variance is a measure of how much the values in a population differ from the population mean. It is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences between each data point and the mean. For the population {4, 5, 9}, the variance quantifies the spread of these values, providing insight into the variability within the entire population.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
Sampling Distribution
The sampling distribution of a statistic, such as the sample variance, describes the distribution of that statistic across all possible samples of a given size from a population. When samples are taken with replacement, each sample can yield different values, and the sampling distribution helps to understand the variability and expected behavior of the sample variance as more samples are drawn.
Recommended video:
Random Sampling with Replacement
Random sampling with replacement means that each time a sample is drawn from the population, the selected element is returned to the population before the next draw. This method ensures that each element has an equal chance of being selected in every draw, which is crucial for maintaining the independence of samples and for accurately estimating population parameters like variance.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning