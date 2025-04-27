Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Variance Population variance is a measure of how much the values in a population differ from the population mean. It is calculated by taking the average of the squared differences between each data point and the mean. For the population {4, 5, 9}, the variance quantifies the spread of these values, providing insight into the variability within the entire population.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution of a statistic, such as the sample variance, describes the distribution of that statistic across all possible samples of a given size from a population. When samples are taken with replacement, each sample can yield different values, and the sampling distribution helps to understand the variability and expected behavior of the sample variance as more samples are drawn.