- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Radians: Videos & Practice Problems
Radians Practice Problems
For the following illustration, determine the exact value of the arc length intercepted by the central angle as shown.
For the following illustration, determine the exact value of the arc length intercepted by the central angle as shown.
For the following circle, determine its radius given the arc length and central angle as shown.
For the following circle, determine its radius given the arc length and central angle as shown.
For the following illustration, determine the radian measure of the central angle.
For the following illustration, determine the radian measure of the central angle.
Determine the arc length intercepted by the given central angle and radius of the circle. Express the answer to two decimal places.
r = 23.9 mm, θ = 3π/4 rad
Determine the arc length intercepted by the given central angle and radius of the circle. Express the answer to two decimal places.
r = 4.56 ft, θ = 7π/8 rad
Determine the arc length intercepted by the given central angle and radius of the circle. Express the answer to two decimal places.
r = 5.07 cm, θ = 80°
Determine the arc length intercepted by the given central angle and radius of the circle. Express the answer to two decimal places.
r = 25.9 yd, θ = 240°
Explain briefly what would happen to the arc length intercepted by a stationary central angle if the radius of the circle is tripled.
Calculate the distance between the following places, on the assumption that they are on the same north-south line. Estimate the radius of the Earth to be 6400 km. Express the final answer to the nearest km.
Nha Trang, Vietnam, 12°N and Hai Phong, Vietnam 21°N
Calculate the distance between the following places, on the assumption that they are on the same north-south line. Estimate the radius of the Earth to be 6400 km. Express the final answer to the nearest km.
Berlin, Germany 52°N and Rome, Italy 42°N
Calculate the distance between the following places, on the assumption that they are on the same north-south line. Estimate the radius of the Earth to be 6400 km. Express the final answer to the nearest km.
Fukuoka, Japan, 34°N and Darwin, Australia, 12°S
Calculate the distance between the following places, on the assumption that they are on the same north-south line. Estimate the radius of the Earth to be 6400 km. Express the final answer to the nearest km.
Ottawa, Canada, 45°N and Santiago, Chile 34°S
Calculate the distance covered by the minute hand of a clock for the following duration if the distance of the tip of the minute hand from the center of the clock is 6 cm. Write your answer in terms of π.
50 min
Calculate the distance covered by the minute hand of a clock for the following duration if the distance of the tip of the minute hand from the center of the clock is 6 cm. Write your answer in terms of π.
6.5 hr
The radius r and central angle θ of a sector of a circle are given below. Calculate the area of the sector. Write your answer in one decimal place.
r = 21.8 cm, θ = 4π/3 radians
The radius r and central angle θ of a sector of a circle are given below. Calculate the area of the sector. Write your answer in one decimal place.
r = 24.0 cm, θ = π/3 radians
The radius r and central angle θ of a sector of a circle are given below. Calculate the area of the sector. Write your answer in one decimal place.
r = 14.9 cm, θ = 63°
The radius r and central angle θ of a sector of a circle are given below. Calculate the area of the sector. Write your answer in one decimal place.
r = 15.0 cm, θ = 162°
The radius r and area A of a sector of a circle are given below. Calculate the central angle (in radians). Write your answer in one decimal place.
A = 27 ft2 , r = 5.0 ft
A person takes a part of a pizza in the shape given below. Find the area of the portion of the pizza if θ = 35° and r = 10 cm.
The radius r and area A of a sector are given below. Calculate the arc length of the sector (in radians).
A = 64 ft2, r = 8 ft