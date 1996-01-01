- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Linear Trigonometric Equations: Videos & Practice Problems
Linear Trigonometric Equations Practice Problems
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
6tan2 x - 7 tan x - 2 = 0
Solve the following trigonometric equation on the interval [0, 2π) with the help of a calculator. Round your final answer up to four decimal places.
5sin2 x - 3 = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve by first expressing the equation in terms of sine or cosine in the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in exact radian measure.
csc2 x + 3 csc x + 2 = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve by first expressing the equation in terms of sine or cosine in the interval [0, 2π] and give the answer in exact radian measure.
sec² x + sec x - 2 = 0
For the following trigonometric equation, solve and give the answer in radians.
cos A = - (√3)/2
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
34sin(2x) = 17
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
cos 3G = - 1/2
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
tan 6x = 1
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
tan(x/2) = 1
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
sec(5A/2) = - (2√3)/3
For the following trigonometric equation, solve over the interval [0, 2π) and give the answer in radians.
cot(5Q/2) = - 1
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos 2x - √3 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
3 sin 2x + (3√3) cos x = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos A - 19 = 5 cos A + 11
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
5 sin2 x = 12 sin x - 7
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2√3 tan x = 3 sec x tan x
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 - 9 sin² x = 5 cos x
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
7 tan2 x + 6 tan x - 13 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
14 cos2 x + 3 sin x - 12 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 cos2 x = 7 cos2 x - 4 sin x
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
sin 5x = - 1
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
6 cos x tan x = (3√3) tan x
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
(√192) cos B = 8 sin 2B
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
7 - 10 cos2 x = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
5 sin2 x + 2 sin x - 4 = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
10 cos x + 5√2 sin 2x = 0
Apply the most suitable technique to determine the solution of the following equation within the interval [0, 2π), employing exact values whenever feasible or providing approximations accurate to four significant figures.
2 sin2 x + (2 - √2) cos x = 2 - √2