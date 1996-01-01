- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Sum and Difference Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems
Determine the acute angle between the pair of lines given below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree.
2x−3y=8,3x−2y=14
Determine the acute angle between the pair of lines given below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth of a degree.
7x−3y+8=0,6x+y=11
Find the exact value of sin(x+y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the quadrant in which x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.
sinx=10120, siny=−2921, x in quadrant I and y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the quadrant in which lies. Use trigonometric identities.
cosx=−113112, siny=8584, x in quadrant II and y in quadrant I
Find the exact value of sin(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−257, siny=254, x and y in quadrant II
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=−257, siny=254, x and y in quadrant II
Find the quadrant in which x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.
cosx=−257, siny=254, x and y in quadrant II
Write the given trigonometric expression in terms of cosine.
cos 70° cos 10° + sin 70° sin 10°
Evaluate the exact value of the following trigonometric sum.
cos 70° cos 10° + sin 70° sin 10°
Rewrite the given trigonometric expression using either a sum or difference identity for cosine.
cos(9π/16)cos(5π/16) + sin(9π/16)sin(5π/16)
Evaluate the exact value of the following trigonometric sum.
cos(9π/16)cos(5π/16) + sin(9π/16)sin(5π/16)
Determine the exact value of the expression cos(x + y), given the following conditions:
sin x = 8/17, x in Quadrant I
sin y = 12/37, y in Quadrant II
Determine the exact value of the expression cos(x + y), given the following conditions:
tan x = -9/40, x in Quadrant II
cos y = 1/5, y in Quadrant I
Determine the exact value of the expression cos(x + y), given the following conditions:
cos x = 21/29, x in Quadrant IV
sin y = -1/7, y in Quadrant III
Determine the exact value of the expression cos(x + y), given the following conditions:
tan x = 20/21, π < x < 3π/2
cos y = 1/2, 3π/2 < y < 2π
Write the expression as a simplified single-term expression.
cos (3x + 2y) cos 3x + sin (3x + 2y) sin 3x
Utilize the suitable formula to represent multiplication as an addition or subtraction.
sin 128α sin 74α
Utilize the suitable formula to represent multiplication as an addition or subtraction.
cos 71α cos 29α
Using a sum or difference formula, determine the exact value of the given trigonometric expression.
cos(60° + 45°)
Under the given circumstances, determine the exact value of the expression provided:
cos(A -B), sinA = 7/25, 0 < A < π/2 and sinB = 9/41, π/2 < B < π