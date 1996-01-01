- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Sum and Difference Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Sum and Difference Identities Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin25°cos65°+cos25°sin65°
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
sin(43π)cos(12π)−cos(43π)sin(12π)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
1+tan100°tan(−50°)tan100°−tan(−50°)
Determine the exact value of the following trigonometric expression.
1−tan(1211π)tan(4π)tan(1211π)+tan(4π)
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of tan(x+y). Use a trigonometric identity.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Identify the quadrant in which lies. Use trigonometric identities.
siny=−73, cosx=−92, x in second quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of cos(x−y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the exact value of tan(x+y) . Use a trigonometric identity.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant
Find the quadrant in which x+y lies. Use trigonometric identities.
cosx=115, siny=−81, x in fourth quadrant, y in third quadrant