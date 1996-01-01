Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines: Videos & Practice Problems
Law of Cosines Practice Problems
40 problems
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.
P = 70° 20', q = 109 ft, r = 92.3 ft
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the missing measurements of the triangle.
P = 128.3°, q = 7.54 cm, r = 9.30 cm
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pilot, flying a jet at an airspeed of 400 km/h, wants to fly maintaining a bearing of 307°. Determine the direction in which he should fly if the wind is blowing at 50 km/h on a bearing 220°. Also, find out the ground speed.