When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
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A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
If a single card is randomly selected from a deck of cards, what is the probability of selecting an ace or a king?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.