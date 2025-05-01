Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
- 0. Review4h 36m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 26m
- 2. Graphs & Functions4h 0m
- 3. Polynomial and Rational Functions3h 18m
- 4. Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 5. Trigonometric Functions5h 25m
- Angles in Standard Position12m
- Coterminal Angles8m
- Complementary & Supplementary Angles10m
- Converting between Degrees & Radians8m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles45m
- Special Right Triangles30m
- Cofunctions of Complementary Angles26m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Defining the Unit Circle14m
- Trig Functions on the Unit Circle9m
- Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent11m
- Reference Angles38m
- Reciprocal Trig Functions on the Unit Circle6m
- Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions32m
- Phase Shifts14m
- Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions10m
- Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions21m
- 6. Analytic Trigonometry4h 15m
- 7. Applications of Trigonometry1h 38m
- 8. Polar Coordinates and Complex Numbers4h 20m
- Polar Coordinate System29m
- Convert Points Between Polar & Rectangular Coordinates26m
- Convert Equations Between Polar & Rectangular Forms29m
- Graphing Other Common Polar Equations39m
- Graphing Parametric Equations12m
- Eliminate the Parameter32m
- Writing Parametric Equations21m
- Graphing Complex Numbers6m
- Polar Form of Complex Numbers22m
- Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers14m
- Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)23m
- 9. Vectors2h 25m
- 10. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 11. Analytic Geometry2h 36m
- 12. Sequences, Series, and Induction1h 22m
- 13. Combinatorics and Probability1h 45m
In your coin purse, you have 3 quarters, 4 nickels, & 2 dimes. If you pick a coin at random, what is the probability that it will be a quarter?
When drawing a marble out of a bag of red, green, and yellow marbles 8 times, a red or yellow marble is drawn 6 times. What is the probability of drawing a green marble?
A weatherman states that the probability that it will rain tomorrow is 10%, or 0.1, & the probability that it will snow is 25%, or 0.25. What is the probability that it will not rain or snow?
A card is drawn from a standard deck of 52 cards. What is the probability that the card is a diamond or a king?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.