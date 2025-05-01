The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function f ( x ) f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) . The blue solid line represents the function g ( x ) g\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) g(x), which is the function f ( x ) f\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g ( x ) g\(\left\)(x\(\right\)) g(x).