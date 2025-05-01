Open Question
Reflections of Functions Practice 1
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Dom: [1,4] , Ran: [−5,−1]
Dom: [1,5] , Ran: [−5,1]
Dom: [−1,3] , Ran: [−2,4]
Dom: [−2,3] , Ran: [2,4]
Written below (green dotted curve) is a graph of the function f(x)=x−2. If g(x) (blue solid curve) is a reflection of f(x) about the y-axis what is the equation for g(x)?
The green dotted line in the graph below represents the function . The blue solid line represents the function g(x), which is the function after it has gone through a shift transformation. Find the equation for g(x).