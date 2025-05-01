Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
π6\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)6π
3π2\(\frac{3\pi}{2}\)23π
π3\(\frac{\pi}{3}\)3π
−π3-\(\frac{\pi}{3}\)−3π
Master Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(−1)\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-1\(\right\))
cos−1(0)\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(0\(\right\))
cos−1(−22)\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-\(\frac{\sqrt2}{2}\]\right\))
sin−11\(\sin\)^{-1}1
sin−1(22)\(\sin\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{\sqrt2}{2}\]\right\))
tan−10\(\tan\)^{-1}0
tan−11\(\tan\)^{-1}1
tan−1(−33)\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{3}\]\right\))