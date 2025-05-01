Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
π4\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)4π
−π4-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)−4π
3π4\(\frac{3\pi}{4}\)43π
7π4\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\)47π
Master Example 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Evaluate the expression.
cos−1(0)\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(0\(\right\))
cos−1(−22)\(\cos\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-\(\frac{\sqrt2}{2}\]\right\))
sin−11\(\sin\)^{-1}1
sin−1(32)\(\sin\)^{-1}\(\left\)(\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\]\right\))
tan−10\(\tan\)^{-1}0
tan−11\(\tan\)^{-1}1
tan−1(−33)\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{3}\]\right\))
Evaluate the expression using a calculator. Express your answer in radians, rounding to two decimal places.
tan−1(5)\(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)(5\(\right\))