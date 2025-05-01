Algebra and Trigonometry
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−sinθ−cosθ-\(\sin\[\theta\)-\(\cos\]\theta\)−sinθ−cosθ
0
−sinθ-\(\sin\]\theta\)−sinθ
−cosθ-\(\cos\]\theta\)−cosθ
Master Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the exact value of the expression.
cos105°\(\cos\)105\(\degree\)
sin15°\(\sin\)15\(\degree\)
cos5π12\(\cos\]\frac{5\pi}{12}\)
cos80°cos20°+sin80°sin20°\(\cos\)80\(\degree\[\cos\)20\(\degree\)+\(\sin\)80\(\degree\]\sin\)20\(\degree\)
tan105°\(\tan\)105\(\degree\)
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
tan(−θ−π2)\(\tan\[\left\)(-\(\theta\)-\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\))
Find cos(a+b)\(\cos\]\left\)(a+b\(\right\)) given cosa=12\(\cos\) a=\(\frac\)12cosa=21, sinb=12\(\sin\) b=\(\frac\)12sinb=21, & aaa is in Q IV and bbb is in Q II.