Algebra and Trigonometry
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34\(\frac{\sqrt3}{4}\)43
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−32-\(\frac{\sqrt3}{2}\)−23
Master Sum and Difference of Sine & Cosine with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the exact value of the expression.
cos105°\(\cos\)105\(\degree\)
sin15°\(\sin\)15\(\degree\)
cos5π12\(\cos\]\frac{5\pi}{12}\)
cos80°cos20°+sin80°sin20°\(\cos\)80\(\degree\[\cos\)20\(\degree\)+\(\sin\)80\(\degree\]\sin\)20\(\degree\)
Expand the expression using the sum & difference identities and simplify.
sin(−θ−π2)\(\sin\[\left\)(-\(\theta\)-\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\))
tan105°\(\tan\)105\(\degree\)
tan(−θ−π2)\(\tan\[\left\)(-\(\theta\)-\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\))