Algebra and Trigonometry
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a=−9,b=−4a = -9, b = -4
a=−4,b=−9a = -4, b = -9
a=4,b=9a = 4, b = 9
a=−4,b=9a = -4, b = 9
Master Complex Conjugates with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
6+i4−2i\(\frac{6+i}{4-2i}\)
Find the quotient. Express your answer in standard form.
−5+3i−7−4i\(\frac{-5+3i}{-7-4i}\)
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\(\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}\)}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\(\left\)(2+8i\(\right\))-\(\left\)(4-i\(\right\))
Find the sum. Express your answer in standard form.
5(4+7i)+6(3−2i)5\(\left\)(4+7i\(\right\))+6\(\left\)(3-2i\(\right\))