Algebra and Trigonometry
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7+5i7+5i7+5i
38+23i38+23i38+23i
2+47i2+47i2+47i
7+9i7+9i7+9i
Master Complex Conjugates with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
−4−9i-4-9i
Identify the real and imaginary parts of each complex number.
3+2i33+2i\(\sqrt\)3
Write the complex number in standard form.
9+−163\(\frac{9+\sqrt{-16}\)}{3}
Find the difference. Express your answer in standard form.
(2+8i)−(4−i)\(\left\)(2+8i\(\right\))-\(\left\)(4-i\(\right\))
Perform the indicated operation. Express your answer in standard form.
(3+8i)2\(\left\)(3+8i\(\right\))^2
Find the product. Express your answer in standard form.
2i(9−4i)(6+5i)2i\(\left\)(9-4i\(\right\))\(\left\)(6+5i\(\right\))
Find the product of the given complex number and its conjugate.
4−5i4-5i
−7−i-7-i