Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(−3,11π6)(-3,\(\frac{11\pi}{6}\))(−3,611π)
(−3,5π6)(-3,\(\frac{5\pi}{6}\))(−3,65π)
(3,11π6)\(\left\)(3,\(\frac{11\pi}{6}\]\right\))(3,611π)
(3,π6)(3,\(\frac{\pi}{6}\))(3,6π)
Master Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Plot the point on the polar coordinate system.
(5,210°)(5,210°)
(−3,−90°)(-3,-90°)
(6,−11π6)(6,-\(\frac{11\pi}{6}\))
(−2,2π3)(-2,\(\frac{2\pi}{3}\))
Plot the point (3,π2)(3,\(\frac{\pi}{2}\)) & find another set of coordinates, (r,θ)(r,θ)(r,θ), for this point, where:
(A) r≥0,2π≤θ≤4πr≥0,2π≤θ≤4πr≥0,2π≤θ≤4π,
(B) r≥0,−2π≤θ≤0r≥0,-2π≤θ≤0r≥0,−2π≤θ≤0,
(C) r≤0,0≤θ≤2πr≤0,0≤θ≤2π r≤0,0≤θ≤2π.
Plot the point (5,−π3)(5,-\(\frac{\pi}{3}\)), then identify which of the following sets of coordinates is the same point.