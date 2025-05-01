Algebra and Trigonometry
Improve your experience by picking them
(2,−2)(\(\sqrt{2}\),-\(\sqrt\)2)(2,−2)
(−1,1) (-1,1)(−1,1)
(−2,2)(-\(\sqrt{2}\),\(\sqrt{2}\))(−2,2)
(−22,22)(-\(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2},\(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2})(−22,22)
Master Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Convert the point to rectangular coordinates.
(4,π6)(4,\(\frac{\pi}{6}\))
(−3,0)(-3,0)
(0,7π4)(0,\(\frac{7\pi}{4}\))
Convert the point to polar coordinates.
(0,5)(0,5)
(−2,2)(-2,2)
(1,1)(1,1)
(−1,−3)(-1,-\(\sqrt{3}\))