Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
The table shows the mean driving speed of drivers in a 55mph zone and the number of speeding tickets they've received in the past 10 years. Plot the data in a scatterplot with speed on the x-axis. What can you determine about the relationship between mean speed and the number of speeding tickets?
A
Positive correlation
B
Negative correlation
C
Nonlinear correlation
D
No correlation
