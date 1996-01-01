A university surveys how study group size (solo, duo, group) and study environment (quiet, noisy) affect test performance. Which of the following conclusions most clearly suggests an interaction effect between the two factors?
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 25m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 59m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 7m
- 14. ANOVA2h 1m
14. ANOVA
Two-Way ANOVA
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scenarios can be appropriately answered using a Two-Way ANOVA test?
A
Researchers compare final exam scores between students who attended tutoring vs. who did not
B
A psychologist compares anxiety levels among patients receiving one of two treatments
C
A nutritionist studies how meal type (breakfast, lunch, dinner) and diet plan (low-carb, low-fat, Mediterranean) affect blood sugar levels
D
A professor tests if average scores on a quiz are significantly different between 5 class sections
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which of the following interaction plots best indicates no interaction between the two factors?
