Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
In a Gantt chart, the horizontal axis is usually which of the following?
A
Time
B
Categories
C
Task names
D
Frequency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a Gantt chart: A Gantt chart is a project management tool used to visualize the timeline and progress of tasks within a project.
Identify the components of a Gantt chart: It typically consists of a horizontal axis and a vertical axis. The horizontal axis represents a continuous variable, while the vertical axis lists discrete items such as tasks or categories.
Analyze the horizontal axis: The horizontal axis in a Gantt chart is used to represent the progression of the project over time. It often includes units such as days, weeks, or months.
Compare the options provided: The options include 'Time,' 'Categories,' 'Task names,' and 'Frequency.' Among these, 'Time' is the most appropriate representation for the horizontal axis in a Gantt chart.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the structure and purpose of a Gantt chart, the horizontal axis is usually labeled with 'Time,' as it tracks the duration and scheduling of tasks.
Watch next
Master Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice