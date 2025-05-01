Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a valid sparkline type in data visualization?
A
Column
B
Bar
C
Line
D
Win/Loss
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sparklines: Sparklines are small, simple charts embedded in text or tables to provide a quick visual representation of data trends. Common types include Line, Column, and Win/Loss.
Review the provided options: Column, Bar, Line, and Win/Loss. Compare each option to the standard sparkline types used in data visualization.
Recall that Bar charts are not typically considered a valid sparkline type. Sparklines are designed to be compact and minimalistic, whereas Bar charts are larger and more detailed.
Confirm that Column, Line, and Win/Loss are valid sparkline types. These are commonly used in tools like Excel for quick data visualization.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Bar,' as it is not a valid sparkline type in data visualization.
