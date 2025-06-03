In this example, we explore how to analyze a frequency polygon that represents the age distribution of individuals in a subway car. Understanding how to derive class midpoints, identify the most and least popular age groups, and calculate the total number of individuals within a specific age range is essential for interpreting frequency data.

To find the class midpoint for the age group of 18 to 20, we add the lower limit (18) and the upper limit (20) and divide by two. This calculation is expressed as:

Class Midpoint = \(\frac{18 + 20}{2} = 19\)

Thus, the class midpoint for this age group is 19, which we can label on the x-axis of our frequency polygon.

Next, we determine the most popular age group by identifying the highest frequency in the polygon. In this case, the highest frequency is 8, corresponding to a class midpoint of 34. This indicates that the most popular age range is from 33 to 35. Conversely, the least popular age groups are identified by the lowest frequency, which is 1. There are two classes with this frequency: one with a midpoint of 19 (ages 18 to 20) and another with a midpoint of 50 (ages 49 to 51).

Finally, to find the total number of people in the subway car between the ages of 27 and 35, we analyze the relevant age classes. The age range from 27 to 29 has a frequency of 4, the range from 30 to 32 has a frequency of 7, and the range from 33 to 35 has a frequency of 8. By summing these frequencies, we calculate:

Total = 4 (ages 27-29) + 7 (ages 30-32) + 8 (ages 33-35) = 19

Therefore, there are 19 individuals in the subway car between the ages of 27 and 35.