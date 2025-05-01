You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000. Assume a population standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
A retailer wants to estimate the average amount spent by customers on holiday shopping. In a random sample of 50 customers, the average amount spent was $250, and the population standard deviation is known to be $40. Construct and interpret an 80% confidence interval for the average amount spent by all customers.39views
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average $500 with a standard deviation of $50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.40views
Find the critical value for an 80% confidence interval given a sample size of 51.37views
Find the critical value for a 95% confidence interval given a sample size of 6.41views
For which of the following scenarios can you NOT create a confidence interval using the standard normal or Student t-distribution?35views
You ask 16 people in your Statistics class what their grade is. The data appears to be distributed normally. You find a sample mean and sample standard deviation of 60 and 24, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the population mean class grade.41views
You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.41views
