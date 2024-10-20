Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Multiple Choice
You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.
A
(1381.74, 1618.26)
B
(702.9, 1097.1)
C
(897.5, 902.5)
D
(1498.5, 1501.5)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample mean (\(\bar{x}\)) and sample standard deviation (s) from the problem. Here, \(\bar{x} = 1500\) and \(s = 900\).
Determine the sample size (n), which is given as 225 flights.
Since the sample size is large (n > 30), use the Z-distribution to construct the confidence interval. For a 95% confidence level, the Z-score is approximately 1.96.
Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE) using the formula: \(SE = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}}\). Substitute the values to find SE.
Construct the confidence interval using the formula: \(\bar{x} \pm Z \times SE\). Substitute the values to find the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
