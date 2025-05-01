You ask 16 people in your Statistics class what their grade is. The data appears to be distributed normally. You find a sample mean and sample standard deviation of 60 and 24, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the population mean class grade.
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the critical val. () for each confidence interval.
(A) Confidence Level =
A
2.73
B
2.44
C
1.69
D
2.03
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
50
views
Multiple Choice
You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.
52
views
Multiple Choice
You want to purchase one of the new Altimas. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000 and sample standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
47
views