Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Multiple Choice
You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000. Assume a population standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
A
(24992.5, 25007.5); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24992.5 and $25007.5.
B
(24882.438, 25117.563); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24882.438 and $25117.563.
C
(24764.875, 25235.15); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24764.875 and $25235.15.
D
(24529.75, 25470.25); We are 94% confident that the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima falls between $24529.75 and $25470.25.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given values: sample mean (\(\bar{x}\)) is $25,000, population standard deviation (\(\sigma\)) is $2,500, sample size (\(n\)) is 400, and the confidence level is 94%.
Determine the z-score corresponding to a 94% confidence level. Since the confidence level is 94%, the remaining 6% is split equally in the two tails of the normal distribution. Look up the z-score for 3% in a standard normal distribution table or use a calculator to find it.
Calculate the standard error of the mean (SE) using the formula: \(SE = \frac{\sigma}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\sigma\) is the population standard deviation and \(n\) is the sample size.
Compute the margin of error (ME) using the formula: \(ME = z \times SE\), where \(z\) is the z-score found in step 2 and \(SE\) is the standard error calculated in step 3.
Construct the confidence interval using the formula: \(\bar{x} \pm ME\), where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean and \(ME\) is the margin of error. This will give you the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
