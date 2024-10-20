Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average $500 with a standard deviation of $50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.
A
(476.74, 523.26)
B
(499.90, 500.10)
C
(490.20, 509.80)
D
(488.38, 511.62)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sample mean (\(\bar{x}\)), which is $500, and the sample standard deviation (s), which is $50. The sample size (n) is 25.
Determine the confidence level, which is 98%. This implies that the significance level (\(\alpha\)) is 0.02, and the critical value (z) for a two-tailed test can be found using a standard normal distribution table or calculator.
Calculate the standard error of the mean (SEM) using the formula: \(SEM = \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}}\). Substitute the values: \(s = 50\) and \(n = 25\).
Find the margin of error (ME) using the formula: \(ME = z \times SEM\). Use the critical value (z) obtained from the standard normal distribution for 98% confidence.
Construct the confidence interval using the formula: \(\bar{x} \pm ME\). This will give you the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval for the true mean spending on books.
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice