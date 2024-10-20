Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Struggling with Statistics for Business?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Find the critical value t2αfor a 95% confidence interval given a sample size of 6.
A
0.025
B
5
C
1.286
D
2.571
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the degrees of freedom for the t-distribution. The degrees of freedom (df) is calculated as the sample size minus one. For a sample size of 6, df = 6 - 1 = 5.
Determine the level of significance, α, for a 95% confidence interval. Since the confidence level is 95%, the level of significance α is 1 - 0.95 = 0.05.
Divide the level of significance by 2 to find α/2. This is because the t-distribution is symmetric and we are interested in the critical value for a two-tailed test. So, α/2 = 0.05/2 = 0.025.
Use a t-distribution table or a calculator to find the critical value t_{α/2} for df = 5 and α/2 = 0.025. This involves looking up the value in the t-table that corresponds to these parameters.
The critical value t_{α/2} is the value that you find in the t-distribution table for df = 5 and α/2 = 0.025. This value is used to construct the confidence interval.
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice