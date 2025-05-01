You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.
Find the critical val. () for each confidence interval.
(B) Confidence Level =
2.41
2.68
1.68
1.30
You want to purchase one of the new Altimas. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000 and sample standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average grams of protein in a brand of protein bars. She takes a random sample of 40 protein bars with g & knows from prior data that . Make a 95% conf. int. for .
A company wants to estimate the average time employees spend on a training module. 15 employees are randomly selected, & their completion times recorded. The sample of times to complete the module is normally distributed with mean 42.7 min & std. dev. 5.4 min.
(A) Make a 95% conf. int. for the true mean time to complete the training.