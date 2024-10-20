Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Multiple Choice
Find the critical value t2αfor an 80% confidence interval given a sample size of 51.
A
0.10
B
1.299
C
0.300
D
2.598
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the critical value t_{\frac{\alpha}{2}} is used in constructing confidence intervals for the mean when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small.
Identify that the confidence level is 80%, which means the significance level \alpha is 0.20 (since \alpha = 1 - confidence level).
Calculate \frac{\alpha}{2} to find the tail probability for the t-distribution. For an 80% confidence interval, \frac{\alpha}{2} = 0.10.
Determine the degrees of freedom for the t-distribution, which is the sample size minus one. For a sample size of 51, the degrees of freedom is 50.
Use a t-distribution table or a statistical software to find the critical value t_{\frac{\alpha}{2}} for \frac{\alpha}{2} = 0.10 and 50 degrees of freedom.
