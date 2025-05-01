Fill out the table using a calculator and .
- 1. Introduction to Statistics53m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs2h 1m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 48m
- 4. Probability2h 26m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 55m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables1h 48m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 8m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 20m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 23m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 30m
- 14. ANOVA1h 4m
Find each probability.
(B)
0.91
0.83
0.083
0.086
A nutritionist wants to estimate the average grams of protein in a brand of protein bars. She takes a random sample of 40 protein bars with g & knows from prior data that . Make a 95% conf. int. for .
A company wants to estimate the average time employees spend on a training module. 15 employees are randomly selected, & their completion times recorded. The sample of times to complete the module is normally distributed with mean 42.7 min & std. dev. 5.4 min.
(A) Make a 95% conf. int. for the true mean time to complete the training.
A company wants to estimate the average time employees spend on a training module. 15 employees are randomly selected, & their completion times recorded. The sample of times to complete the module is normally distributed with mean 42.7 min & std. dev. 5.4 min.
(B) Should management be concerned that the training might take too long if their policy states the module should take at most 45 min? Justify your answer using your confidence interval.
A beverage company claims that on average, customers consume 500 mL of their new energy drink in a single sitting. To test this claim, a market researcher collects a random sample of 8 customers. Assume the sample is normal & make a 90% conf. int. for the true mean volume. Does the data support the company’s claim?