- 1. Introduction to Statistics22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 0m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically56m
- 4. Probability1h 33m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 30m
- 6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 17m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 11m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 8m
For which of the following scenarios can you NOT create a confidence interval using the standard normal or Student t-distribution?
A real estate agent wants to estimate the average selling price of homes in a neighborhood. She collects random sample data from 8 recent home sales and finds that the sample mean selling price is $350,000 with a sample standard deviation of $25,000. Assuming home prices in the neighborhood are normally distributed, construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean selling price.
A financial analyst is studying the average return on investment (ROI) for a particular stock. He randomly selects data from 30 investors and finds that the sample mean ROI is 6.2% with a population standard deviation of 1.5%. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the population mean ROI.
An economist is analyzing monthly utility expenses for households. He collects data from 12 households and calculates a sample mean monthly expense of $180 with a sample standard deviation of $15. He also notes that the distribution of utility expenses is heavily skewed to the right. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the population mean monthly utility expense.
