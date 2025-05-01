For which of the following scenarios can you NOT create a confidence interval using the standard normal or Student t-distribution?
You ask 16 people in your Statistics class what their grade is. The data appears to be distributed normally. You find a sample mean and sample standard deviation of 60 and 24, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the population mean class grade.
You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.
You want to purchase one of the new Altimas. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000 and sample standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.