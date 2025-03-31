Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a variable y depends on u, which in turn depends on x, then the derivative of y with respect to x is the product of the derivative of y with respect to u and the derivative of u with respect to x. In this problem, it helps find ds/dt by relating ds/dθ and dθ/dt. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Trigonometric Derivatives Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving these functions. The derivative of cos(θ) with respect to θ is -sin(θ). This knowledge is essential for finding ds/dθ when s = cos(θ), which is a step in applying the chain rule to find ds/dt. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions