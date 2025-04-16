Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.

Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.

Show that the linearization of f(x) = (1 + x)ᵏ at x = 0 is L(x) = 1 + kx.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above