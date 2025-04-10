Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Minimum A local minimum of a function occurs at a point where the function value is lower than at nearby points. To find a local minimum, we use the first derivative test: set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points, and then use the second derivative to determine if the point is a minimum (second derivative > 0) or maximum (second derivative < 0).

Point of Inflection A point of inflection is where the function changes concavity, from concave up to concave down or vice versa. It is identified by setting the second derivative equal to zero and confirming a change in sign around the point. This indicates a transition in the curvature of the graph, but not necessarily a local extremum.