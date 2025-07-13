Max/min of area functions Suppose ƒ is continuous on [0 ,∞) and A(𝓍) is the net area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ and the t-axis on [0, x]. Show that the local maxima and minima of A occur at the zeros of ƒ. Verify this fact with the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² - 10𝓍.