Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions

r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and

r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).

a. Determine the total amount of water that flows through Spokane in April (30 days).