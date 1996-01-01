9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
d. A piecewise function for s(t)
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
d. A piecewise function for s(t)
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
v(t)=⎩⎨⎧3t60240−4t if 0≤t<20 if 20≤t<45 if t≥45
where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.
2–3. Displacement, distance, and position Consider an object moving along a line with the following velocities and initial positions. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
d. Determine the position function s(t) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorem 6.1). Check your answer by finding the position function using the antiderivative method.
v(t) = 12t²-30t+12, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 3; s(0)=1
Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions
r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and
r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).
c. The Spokane River flows out of Lake Coeur d’Alene, which contains approximately 0.67mi³ of water. Determine the percentage of Lake Coeur d’Alene’s volume that flows through Spokane in April and June.
Acceleration, velocity, position Suppose the acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = -k v(t), where k is a positive constant and v is the object's velocity. Assume the initial velocity and position are given by v(0) = 10 and s(0) = 0, respectively.
c. Use the fact that dv/dt = (dv/ds)(ds/dt) (by the Chain Rule) to find the velocity as a function of position.
110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by
u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).
b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?