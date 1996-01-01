Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function

v ( t ) = { 3 t if 0 ≤ t < 20 60 if 20 ≤ t < 45 240 − 4 t if t ≥ 45 v(t)= \begin{cases}3 t & \text { if } 0 \leq t<20 \\ 60 & \text { if } 20 \leq t<45 \\ 240-4 t & \text { if } t \geq 45\end{cases} v(t)=⎩ ⎨ ⎧3t60240−4t if 0≤t<20 if 20≤t<45 if t≥45

where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.

d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?