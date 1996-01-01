9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
b. The distance traveled between t=0 and t=5
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
d. A piecewise function for s(t)
Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
v(t)=⎩⎨⎧3t60240−4t if 0≤t<20 if 20≤t<45 if t≥45
where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.
Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions
r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and
r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).
a. Determine the total amount of water that flows through Spokane in April (30 days).
c. The Spokane River flows out of Lake Coeur d’Alene, which contains approximately 0.67mi³ of water. Determine the percentage of Lake Coeur d’Alene’s volume that flows through Spokane in April and June.
Acceleration, velocity, position Suppose the acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = -k v(t), where k is a positive constant and v is the object's velocity. Assume the initial velocity and position are given by v(0) = 10 and s(0) = 0, respectively.
c. Use the fact that dv/dt = (dv/ds)(ds/dt) (by the Chain Rule) to find the velocity as a function of position.
110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by
u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).
b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?