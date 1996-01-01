Piecewise velocity The velocity of a (fast) automobile on a straight highway is given by the function
where is measured in seconds and v has units of m/s.
d. What is the position of the automobile when t=75?
Fuel consumption A small plane in flight consumes fuel at a rate (in gal/min) given by
R'(t) ={ 4t^{1/3} if 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 (take-off)
2 if t> 0 (cruising)
a. Find a function R that gives the total fuel consumed, for 0≤t≤8.
2–3. Displacement, distance, and position Consider an object moving along a line with the following velocities and initial positions. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
d. Determine the position function s(t) using the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (Theorem 6.1). Check your answer by finding the position function using the antiderivative method.
v(t) = 12t²-30t+12, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 3; s(0)=1
Flow rates in the Spokane River The daily discharge of the Spokane River as it flows through Spokane, Washington, in April and June is modeled by the functions
r1(t) = 0.25t²+37.46t+722.47 (April) and
r2(t) = 0.90t²−69.06t+2053.12 (June), where the discharge is measured in millions of cubic feet per day, and t=0 corresponds to the beginning of the first day of the month (see figure).
a. Determine the total amount of water that flows through Spokane in April (30 days).
Acceleration, velocity, position Suppose the acceleration of an object moving along a line is given by a(t) = -k v(t), where k is a positive constant and v is the object's velocity. Assume the initial velocity and position are given by v(0) = 10 and s(0) = 0, respectively.
c. Use the fact that dv/dt = (dv/ds)(ds/dt) (by the Chain Rule) to find the velocity as a function of position.
110. Comparing distances Suppose two cars started at the same time and place (t = 0 and s = 0). The velocity of car A (in mi/hr) is given by
u(t) = 40 / (t + 1) and the velocity of car B (in mi/hr) is given by v(t) = 40 * e^(-t/2).
b. After t = 3 hr, which car has traveled farther?
The velocity (/) of a drone flying in the air is given by for hours. Let .
Determine for .