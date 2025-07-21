Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots or quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as x = a tan(θ) or x = a sin(θ), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method leverages the identities of trigonometric functions to facilitate integration. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integral of Rational Functions Integrating rational functions involves finding the antiderivative of a fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Techniques such as polynomial long division, partial fraction decomposition, or trigonometric substitution can be employed to simplify the integral. Understanding how to manipulate these functions is crucial for solving integrals like ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions