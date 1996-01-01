Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (𝒵 + 1) √(3𝒵 + 2) d𝒵
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin⁴ 𝓍² cos 𝓍² d𝓍 (Hint: Begin with u = 𝓍², and then use v = sin u .)
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍