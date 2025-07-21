7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
64. ∫ (ln(ax))/x dx, where a ≠ 0
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. ∫(1/eˣ) dx = ln eˣ + C.
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sin 𝓍 sec⁸ 𝓍 d𝓍