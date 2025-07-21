Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Substitution Method in Integration The substitution method is a technique used in calculus to simplify the process of integration. It involves replacing a variable with another variable that simplifies the integral, making it easier to solve. This is particularly useful when dealing with complex functions or compositions of functions, as it can transform the integral into a more manageable form. Recommended video: 07:33 07:33 Euler's Method

Multiple Substitutions Multiple substitutions refer to the use of more than one substitution in the process of solving an integral. This technique is often necessary when the integral involves nested functions or when a single substitution does not sufficiently simplify the expression. By strategically choosing substitutions, one can progressively simplify the integral until it can be easily evaluated. Recommended video: 04:27 04:27 Substitution With an Extra Variable