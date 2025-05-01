Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
The slope of the tangent line at a point on a function calculates which of the following?
A
The area under the curve up to that point
B
The derivative of the function at that point
C
The average rate of change over an interval
D
The value of the function at that point
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a tangent line. A tangent line to a curve at a given point is a straight line that touches the curve at that point without crossing it. It represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function at that point.
Step 2: Recall the definition of a derivative. The derivative of a function at a specific point gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve at that point. Mathematically, the derivative is defined as the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the problem. The slope of the tangent line does not calculate the area under the curve, nor does it represent the average rate of change over an interval. It also does not directly give the value of the function at that point.
Step 4: Identify the correct answer. The slope of the tangent line at a point on a function calculates the derivative of the function at that point. This is because the derivative is the mathematical tool used to find the slope of the tangent line.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The derivative of the function at that point.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of the derivative in calculus.
