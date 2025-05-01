Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
For the function f(x) = 3x^2, what is the multiplicative rate of change of the function, that is, what is its derivative as a function of x?
A
3x
B
6
C
x^2
D
6x
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the derivative. The derivative of a function f(x) represents the rate of change of the function with respect to x. For a polynomial function, we use the power rule to compute the derivative.
Step 2: Apply the power rule. The power rule states that if f(x) = ax^n, then f'(x) = n * a * x^(n-1). Here, the function is f(x) = 3x^2, where a = 3 and n = 2.
Step 3: Differentiate the function f(x) = 3x^2 using the power rule. Multiply the coefficient (3) by the exponent (2), and reduce the exponent by 1. This gives f'(x) = 2 * 3 * x^(2-1).
Step 4: Simplify the expression obtained in the previous step. f'(x) = 6x^(1), which simplifies further to f'(x) = 6x.
Step 5: Conclude that the derivative of f(x) = 3x^2 is f'(x) = 6x, which represents the multiplicative rate of change of the function.
