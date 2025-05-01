Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the derivative of a function f(x)?
A
It gives the average value of f(x) over an interval.
B
It gives the value of f(x) at a specific point.
C
It gives the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x.
D
It gives the total area under the curve of f(x) from a to b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a derivative. The derivative of a function f(x) represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function with respect to its independent variable x. It tells us how f(x) changes at a specific point as x changes.
Step 2: Differentiate between the options provided. The derivative does not give the average value of f(x) over an interval; that is related to the mean value theorem or integration. It also does not provide the value of f(x) at a specific point; that is simply evaluating the function. Lastly, the derivative does not calculate the total area under the curve of f(x) from a to b; that is the role of definite integrals.
Step 3: Focus on the correct interpretation. The derivative gives the slope of the tangent line to the curve of f(x) at a specific point, which is equivalent to the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x.
Step 4: Relate the derivative to real-world applications. For example, if f(x) represents the position of an object over time, the derivative f'(x) would represent the object's velocity at a specific moment.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'It gives the instantaneous rate of change of f(x) with respect to x.' This is the fundamental definition of a derivative in calculus.
