Step 2: Differentiate between the options provided. The derivative does not give the average value of f(x) over an interval; that is related to the mean value theorem or integration. It also does not provide the value of f(x) at a specific point; that is simply evaluating the function. Lastly, the derivative does not calculate the total area under the curve of f(x) from a to b; that is the role of definite integrals.