Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
In the context of derivatives as functions, what does the derivative of a function represent?
A
The rate of change of the y-values with respect to the x-values
B
The area under the curve of the function
C
The maximum value of the function
D
The value of the function at x = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of a derivative. The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's output (y-values) changes with respect to its input (x-values). This is often referred to as the 'rate of change.'
Step 2: Recall that the derivative is mathematically defined as the limit of the average rate of change as the interval approaches zero. In notation, this is expressed as: , where is the dependent variable and is the independent variable.
Step 3: Compare the options provided in the problem. The derivative does not represent the area under the curve of the function; that is the role of the integral. It also does not represent the maximum value of the function or the value of the function at .
Step 4: Focus on the correct interpretation: The derivative represents the rate of change of the y-values with respect to the x-values. This means it describes how quickly or slowly the function's output changes as the input changes.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The rate of change of the y-values with respect to the x-values.' This aligns with the mathematical definition and conceptual understanding of derivatives.
